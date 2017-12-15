See the TV that costs $500,000 - and other absurdly expensive Christmas gifts

If you are anything like me, your Christmas budget extends to a $50 gift card and packet of chocolates.

This doesn’t mean everyone is constrained by the same financial restraints, with some ballers looking to drop a mint on unique Christmas presents.

For those obscenely wealthy people searching for gift ideas this holiday season, here are some of the best products:

BUY A C SEED 262 — $539,000

The world’s largest 4K television, which measures an astounding 6.14x2.5m.

“[C SEED is a] LED TV display with black LED technology for higher contrast, latest UHD technology for a really dynamic picture and a colour spectrum far beyond conventional TVs, and ultra-high 800 nits brightness for the perfect viewing experience even in bright daylight conditions,” the website explained.

“The unit comes with an integrated 4k media server and 10 integrated high-end speakers for total quality sound in a 7.1 or 9.1 cinema surround configuration and a motorised custom high-end fabric cover to hide the screen at the click of a button.”

If this sounds perfect for that special someone and you have a spare $539,000, this could be the gift to get.

BUY A SINGLE BITCOIN — $17,700

Why not jump on the cryptocurrency trend and purchase yourself or a family member a single bitcoin.

For those unaware, the cryptocurrency was created in 2009 when 21 million of them were released.

Because they are a finite resource like gold, the price went up when tech-savvy people started purchasing them during the grip of the Global Financial Crisis after losing confidence in traditional markets.

Now because it’s easier to trade the coin in a more traditional way, their value has skyrocketed, with many people believing investing is a way of spending money to make money.

As of December 14 a single bitcoin cost $A21,435.75, but this could become much more lucrative if demand for the cryptocurrency continues to see its value increase.

BUY A CLONE OF YOUR PET — $50,000

Whether you’ve lost your pet in a recent divorce or if nature is about to take its course, there is the option to clone an identical twin of a cat or dog.

Viagen Pets is able to clone your pet by taking a tissue biopsy and within four weeks the company will process the sample.

After a nine-week gestation period in a surrogate animal and an eight-week nursing process, your cloned pet will be ready for you to take home.

“Cats and dogs delivered by cloning have the same genes as their donor pets and will be the closest match possible to the donor. This is best described as identical twins born at a later date,” the website explained.

“The new puppies and kittens will be the same sex as the donor, but just as it is in nature, may have slight phenotypic differences, such as different markings due to natural epigenetic factors.”

Viagen Pets said even though it’s expensive, cloned pets have lives of normal lengths.

“This has been demonstrated across many species. The current age of the donor pet does not have any impact on the ageing of the new cloned pet.”

BUY A SPACEX ROCKET — $90,000,000

When buying socks and undies just won’t do it, there is the option to purchase your very own rocket to send something into outer space.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX offers the ability to get a single Falcon 9 launch for $62 million, which would allow you to send a 22,800kg payload into low Earth orbit or a 4020kg load to Mars.

Alternatively, for $90 million you can get a single Falcon Heavy launch, which would send a 63,800kg into low Earth orbit or 16,800kg to Mars.

“Modest discounts are available, for contractually committed, multi-launch purchases,” the website said.

“SpaceX can also offer crew transportation services to commercial customers seeking to transport astronauts to alternate LEO destinations.”

BUY A TRIP TO MARS — $261,000

So maybe this isn’t one for Christmas 2017, but if you have a staunch bank balance it could be a good play down the track.

During an address at the International Astronautical Congress last year, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk outlined his vision for getting humans into space — Mars colonisation in particular.

The address focused on affordability as a major factor of getting regular people to colonise Mars.

“You cannot create a self-sustaining civilisation if the ticket price is $10 billion per person,” he said, according to the journal New Space.

The Tesla founder said the cost of a ticket to Mars should be around $261,000.

This story originally appeared in news.com.au. Some prices have been changed to reflect difference in U.S. currency.