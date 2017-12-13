Twitter will soon make 'tweetstorms' easier to post

Twitter plans to allow users to publish multiple tweets at once.

The new feature, introduced Tuesday, will enable users to more easily create “tweetstorms,” or longer messages published in multiple tweets, Recode reported.

Twitter will automatically thread the messages together and publish them in unison. The news comes shortly after Twitter expanded its character limit from 140 to 280.

Though tweetstorms have been around for years, they have been cumbersome to create, requiring users to publish tweets one by one.

Longer threads will be indicated with a "show this thread" label so that people know there is more to read.

Twitter has been testing the feature for months before making the announcement. The company has claimed that longer – as opposed to shorter – posts often do better, Recode reported. When the characters count was doubled last month, Twitter claimed that longer posts resulted in more engagement.

The company wrote in its blog that the new update will be live to users on iOS, Android, and Twitter.com in the coming weeks.