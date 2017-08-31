Instagram hack reveals celebrities' contact details

A bug in Instagram's software let cyber-attackers have access to celebrities personal information, including email addresses and phone numbers.

The social network, which has more than 700 million monthly active users, said it was hacked by cyber-attackers, exposing the contact information of certain well-known figures, according to a BBC report. The company did not say who was hacked or how many of its users were hacked.

Instagram said passwords were not compromised, but did note that Instagrammers should be wary of activity on their account. Instagram was bought by Facebook in 2012 for $1 billion in cash and stock.

FAEBOOK, INSTAGRAM EXPERIENCE OUTAGES

The hack was the fault of Instagram's application programming interface (API), which has since been fixed.

Instagram had not yet responded to a request for comment from Fox News.

Earlier this week it emerged that that Selena Gomez's Instagram account had been hacked. The account, which has more than 125 million Instagram followers, posted nude photos of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. It's unclear if Gomez's hack is related to the broader hack or was a separate attack.

The account was taken down and restored, with the nude photos deleted.

The photo-centric social network has also been in the spotlight recently after Louise Linton, the wife of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin responded to a negative comment on her feed.

INSTAGRAM USING MACHINE LEARNING TO BLOCK OFFENSIVE COMMENTS

In a photo, Linton tagged some of the designers she was wearing and in response, one user wrote: “Glad we could pay for your little getaway,” including the hashtag “deplorable.”

Linton responded by saying: “Do you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?! Lololol. Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband? Either as an individual earner in taxes OR in self sacrifice to your country."

“I’m pretty sure we paid more taxes toward our day ‘trip’ than you did,” she continued. “Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you’d be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours.”

Linton has since made her account private.

Follow Chris Ciaccia on Twitter @chris_ciaccia