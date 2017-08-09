Chupacabra sighted in the Carolinas? Strange animal sparks debate

Has the Chupacabra been spotted in the Carolinas? Pictures of a strange animal taken by a golfer in South Carolina are sparking lively debate about the mythical beast.

Doug Stewart posted five photos of the animal on Facebook Saturday and asked for help identifying its species. “Ok...playing Golf in Santee SC,” he wrote. “Can somebody pleeeeease tell me what the flock this is!?!? #ThatAintNoDog”

The post has been shared more than 1,400 times, and has prompted plenty of comments. Some commenters described the animal as the Chupacabra, a legendary creature typically associated with the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. Others say that the hairless animal is a fox or coyote with mange, a highly contagious skin disease that causes hair loss.

Chupacabra, which means “goat sucker” in Spanish, is supposedly known for attacking livestock. The first reported “sightings” were in Puerto Rico in 1995 and rumors have swirled that the animal has been spotted in the U.S. The Charlotte Observer reports, for example, that a “devil dog” spotted on a North Carolina ‘critter cam’ prompted speculation that it was the Chupacabra.

Jay Butfiloski, Furbearer Project manager for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, told ABC News 4 that the animal in Stewart’s photos was a canine with mange, possibly a coyote or fox.

ABC News 4 notes that there has never been a confirmed sighting of the Chupacabra.

The animal spotted in Santee is just the latest strange beast to generate buzz in the Carolinas. A group in McDowell County, North Carolina, for example, recently claimed they may have had a sighting of Bigfoot. A 'dinosaur-like-creature' was also reportedly spotted in a North Carolina lake.