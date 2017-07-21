Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will debut at August 23 event

The Galaxy Note 8 is just about ready for its close-up.

Samsung has announced that it's holding a press event in New York on August 23. While the company didn't call out the Note 8 by name, it did say the event would focus on the global unveiling of "Samsung's newest mobile device."

The invite itself contains a pretty big clue, too. All it says is "Do Bigger Things," inside the silhouette of a device that looks to sport an Infinity Display like the one featured in the Galaxy S8 released earlier this year. That S-Pen-like stylus in the invite is also a pretty big giveaway.

That's significant because the Note 8 is widely expected to adopt the bezel-free design of the S8, only with a slightly bigger screen. The most popular rumor about the Note 8 has Samsung's phablet adopting a 6.3-inch display, compared to the 6.2-inch screen found on the Galaxy S8+.



With the S8 featuring a screen size nearly as big as the Note 8, expect this new phone to differentiate itself with more power inside — the Note 8 is expected to feature more RAM and possibly a Snapdragon 836 processor — as well as dual-rear cameras on the back. The Galaxy S8 has a single camera.

Leaked renders, purportedly of the new Samsung phone, have all but confirmed that the Note 8 will be the first Samsung phone with dual cameras, matching a feature found on Apple's iPhone 7 Plus.

The Note 8 figures to receive a lot of scrutiny beyond what a Samsung flagship device normally commands, given what happened to the Note 7. That phablet launched to much fanfare a year ago, only to face a disastrous product recall after its battery overheated in multiple instances.

Whatever Samsung has planned for its next phone, we'll be on the scene to cover the launch event on August 23.