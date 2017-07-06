Strange 'dome' and 'pyramid' spotted on Mars, say alien hunters

Mysterious ‘dome’ and ‘pyramid’ structures have been spotted on the surface of Mars, according to alien hunters.

The purported anomalies on the surface of Mars were featured on the ArtAlienTV YouTube channel after they were spotted by a researcher scanning the surface of Mars with the Google Earth tool.

“We have a clear 50 foot dome or sphere in a Mars Crater with large pipes coming out of it on the left. Also a triangular pyramid shaped structure about 500 feet away from it that is 120 ft wide,” explains ArtAlienTV in a post accompanying the video. “These features look artificial in nature and are clearly visible on Google Mars with no enhancements.”

The area where the ‘dome’ and ‘pyramid’ are located between Mars’ Oyama Crater and Mawrth Vallis, a valley on the planet that has been identified as a possible landing site for the joint European Space Agency/Roscosmos ExoMars rover mission in 2020.

In the video ArtAlienTV says that many of the potential domes found on Mars have turned out to be sand dunes.

Features on the Red Planet’s surface continue to be a source of fascination. Alien hunters, for example, recently claimed that a mysterious ‘stone circle’ has been spotted on the surface of Mars.

Earlier this year, it was also claimed that an image taken by NASA’s Mars Curiosity Rover shows an ancient tree stump on the surface of the Red Planet.

In 2015, UFO hunters said they had identified a mysterious woman-like shape in a picture taken by the Curiosity Rover.