Aliens may already be here, space exec says

In an interview with "60 Minutes," real estate mogul and Bigelow Aerospace founder Robert Bigelow said he is "absolutely convinced" aliens have visited Earth.

In a wide ranging discussion with Lara Logan, the 72-year old Bigelow said that extraterrestrials have visited the planet already.

"There has been and is an existing presence, an ET presence," Bigelow said. "And I spent millions and millions and millions -- I probably spent more as an individual than anybody else in the United States has ever spent on this subject."

Bigelow who grew up in Las Vegas and still lives there, said that his grandparents had a close encounter with a UFO, which sparked his interested. “It really sped up and came right into their face and filled up the entire windshield of the car,” Bigelow stated. “And it took off at a right angle and shot off into the distance.”

The billionaire businessmen also said that he had close encounters himself, but would not go into further detail.

He said he did not care whether people thought he was crazy when openly discussing the existence of extraterrestrials, saying it would not "change reality of what I know."

Additionally, Bigelow discussed his aerospace company, which is currently working on building a space station, which it hopes to send to space by 2020.

It has already sent an inflatable human-rated habitat to space, known as BEAM. The structure is currently attached to the International Space Station.