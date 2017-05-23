Did UFOs cause Marilyn Monroe's death? Documentary claims proof

A new documentary claims that Marilyn Monroe was killed because she was going to leak evidence regarding extraterrestrials and their existence.

Directed by Michael Mazzola, "Unacknowledged" goes into a wide range of conspiracy theories, including one that offers up a possible explanation for Marilyn Monroe's death -- that she knew about UFOs and threatened to leak classified documents.

In a clip first spotted by technology website Gizmodo, actor Burl Ives claimed that Monroe did not die from a drug overdose. Dr. Steven Greer, who is the subject of the documentary holds up a so-called death warrant after Monroe had had phone coversations with reporter Dorothy Kilgallen, who was looking into the famous Roswell incident.

Below is the clip in its entirety:

According to a plot summary on movie database website, IMDB, "Unacknowledged" is about the so-called Disclosure Project and how UFO secrecy has been enforced.

"The best evidence for extraterrestrial contact, dating back decades, is presented with direct top-secret witness testimony, documents and UFO footage, 80% of which has never been revealed anywhere else," the plot summary reads. "The behind-the-scenes research and high-level meetings convened by Dr. Steven Greer will expose the degree of illegal, covert operations at the core of UFO secrecy."

The movie is now available on both digital and video on demand.