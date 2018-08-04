Michael Jordan says LeBron James has his 'support' following Trump tweet

NBA legend Michael Jordan reportedly lent his “support” on Saturday to LeBron James in the wake of a critical tweet from President Trump.

The president took to Twitter late Friday to criticize CNN’s Don Lemon and James -- a recent addition to the Los Angeles Lakers roster -- following an interview.

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon,” Trump tweeted. “He made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do. I like Mike!”

The “Mike” reference at the end of the tweet appeared to be Trump showcasing his preference for Jordan.

TRUMP TWEET SLAMS LEBRON JAMES, DON LEMON OVER CNN INTERVIEW

Following the tweet, Jordan released a statement to The Associated Press on Saturday via his spokesperson.

“I support LeBron James," he said. "He’s doing an amazing job for his community.”

In the interview, James and Lemon toured “I Promise,” a new public school for challenged youth, which was opened by the basketball star earlier this week in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. The pair also discussed sports, politics and race relations.

Regarding James and the school, the spokeswoman for Melania Trump also released a statement on Saturday, saying it seems as though James “is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation” and adding that the first lady would be interested in paying a visit to the school.

LEBRON JAMES OPENS SCHOOL FOR CHALLENGED YOUTH IN HOMETOWN

“As you know, Mrs. Trump has traveled the country and world talking to children about their well-being, healthy living, and the importance of responsible online behavior with her Be Best initiative,” the statement said. “Her platform centers around visiting organizations, hospitals and schools, and she would be open to visiting the I Promise School in Akron.”

Jordan is not the only basketball player to comment after the Trump tweet.

Referencing the James interview as well as the water-safety crisis in Flint, Mich., NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns tweeted: “So let me get this straight: Flint, MI has dirty water still, but you’re worried about an interview about a man doing good for education and generations of kids in his hometown?"

Fox News’ Amy Lieu, Benjamin Brown, Matt Leach and The Associated Press contributed to this report.