Ex-Dallas Cowboys cheerleader claims mascot was paid more than squad

A former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader claimed in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that she and her squadmates were paid less than the team’s mascot.

Erica Wilkins, who worked for the Cowboys from 2014 to 2017, is seeking “unpaid overtime wages, minimum wages, and all other available damages,” citing the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to court documents.

Wilkins said in the suit that her pay rate was $8 per hour, but that payment was sometimes incomplete. The suit claims that the team’s mascot “Rowdy” was paid $25 per hour and made $65,000 a year.

“Not only as professionals do we deserve to get fair pay, but as women we deserve to get equal pay to the other employees in the organization,” Wilkins said, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

Wilkins also claims that cheerleaders were urged to post on social media about their work with the team to benefit the franchise financially.

The Cowboys have not commented on the lawsuit.

Wilkins is one of many cheerleaders who have filed lawsuit against the NFL or its teams. The New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans and Washington Redskins are among the teams who have come under fire over their treatment of cheerleaders.

