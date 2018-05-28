Las Vegas boycotts capital letters ahead of Stanley Cup finals against the Washington Capitals

As the Golden Knights head into game one of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals against the Washington Capitals, the city of Las Vegas is seriously backing its team by launching the #nocaps campaign, boycotting all capital letters.

The city tweeted out a photo shopped version of the famous “Welcome to fabulous Las Vegas Nevada” sign on Friday, with no capital letters.

The city is playing off the name of its viral, the Washington Capitals.

“We’re serious about #nocaps! #goknightsgo” the tweet read.

Since then, the city has not included any capital letters in any of its posts, adding #nocaps to each tweet.

Local businesses and law enforcement have joined in on the campaign to support the expansion team but implementing the new policy.

The “las vegas 51s,” a Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets, also committed to the policy by banning baseball "caps" until playoffs are over.

The Golden Knights will make their championship debut in their inaugural season Monday night and if they win, they will become the first expansion team in any of the four major U.S. sports leagues – the MLB, NFL, NBA and NHL – to do so.