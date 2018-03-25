Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News

Shaquille O'Neal shares 'dance battle' video with Rob Gronkowski on Instagram

By Zoe Szathmary | Fox News
Shaquille O'Neal shared a video of a 'dance battle' with Rob Gronkowski on Instagram Saturday.

Shaquille O'Neal shared a video of a 'dance battle' with Rob Gronkowski on Instagram Saturday.  (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Who do you think was the the champion?

That's the question former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal posed on Instagram Saturday, when he shared a video showing New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski and him cutting a rug in the Magic City. 

A shirtless Gronk could be seen dancing in the clip -- with O’Neal and Denver Broncos player Von Miller on stage taking in the action. 

Eventually, O’Neal started dancing -- and faced off against the 28-year-old NFL tight end. 

“Shaq vs @gronk dance battle you tell me who won,” O'Neal, 46, wrote. 

WARNING: Videos contain profanity

Shaq vs @gronk dance battle you tell me who won

A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on

The viral video already has racked up more than 1.5 million views. 

O'Neal also held Gronkowski on his shoulders at one point during the party, the videos revealed.

The get-down unfolded at Shaq’s House Party in Miami, which was hosting Miami Music Week through Sunday. 

Miller retweeted a news package showing all three men at the bash. 

“Fun night with the guys,” he wrote.

SISTER JEAN SAYS THERE MUST BE 'LIMITATIONS' TO SPEND TIME WITH CHARLES BARKLEY