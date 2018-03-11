Virginia, Villanova, Kansas and Xavier top seeds in NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

ACC champions Virginia received the No. 1 overall seed in the 68-team NCAA men’s basketball tournament Sunday night, cementing the Cavaliers as favorites to reach their first Final Four in 34 years.

Virginia, who defeated North Carolina 71-63 Saturday to win the ACC Tournament and run their record to 31-2, was joined on the one line by Big East tournament champions Villanova; Big 12 regular season and tournament champions Kansas; and Big East regular season champions Xavier.

The seedings and matchups were unveiled during the two-hour selection show, broadcast for the first time on TBS after moving from its longtime home, CBS. As part of a format overhaul, all 68 teams in the field were announced in the show’s first ten minutes, dispensing with any drama about who would be left on the bubble.

In went Arizona State, Syracuse, and Oklahoma. Out went Baylor, Louisville, and Oklahoma State.

College basketball's signature event will be played while the sport is roiled in scandal.

A federal investigation has alleged hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes and kickbacks being funneled to influence recruits, an FBI probe that many fans believe reveals just a tiny slice of potential corruption in college sports.

In September, the Justice Department arrested 10 people, including four assistant coaches from Arizona, Southern California, Auburn and Oklahoma State. Payments of up to $150,000, supplied by Adidas, were promised to at least three top high school recruits to attend two schools sponsored by the shoe company, according to federal prosecutors.

This is a developing story and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.