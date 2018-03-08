Kansas City Royals participate in anti-pornography seminar

The Kansas City Royals hosted an anti-pornography seminar last weekend in between getting ready for the start of the regular season.

The event was hosted by Fight the New Drug – a non-religious group that focuses on pornography addiction and raises awareness about its harmful effects, according to the New York Daily News.

The organization focused on the effects of pornography last summer after general manager Dayton Moore mentioned the connection between domestic violence and pornography. He made the comment during a press conference on one of his players getting arrested for driving under the influence, according to the Kansas City Star.

“We talk about pornography, and the effects of what that does to the minds of players and the distractions, and how that leads to abuse of—domestic abuse—to abuse of women,” Moore said.

Fight the New Drug said in an Instagram post that the Royals were the first team to participate in an anti-pornography seminar.

“The Royals are the first #MLB team to actively take a stand against porn, and we're inspired that they're stepping up to the plate,” the group wrote.

It’s unclear if any other teams plan to participate in similar seminars.