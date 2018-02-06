Patriots benched one-time Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler over 'perfect storm of issues': report

New England Patriots cornerback, and one-time Super Bowl hero, Malcolm Butler did not play Sunday night in the team’s loss against the Philadelphia Eagles leaving some fans scratching their heads.

Butler, who played in nearly 98 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps during the season, reportedly did not play for what was described as a “perfect storm of issues.”

According to NFL.com, Butler sat because of a sickness he was battling, a tough week of practice leading up to the Super Bowl and a minor team violation.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick defended his decision to reporters after the game, but on Monday elaborated that it was a more complicated issue.

“I appreciate the question, but it would be a much longer discussion,” Belichick said, according to ESPN. “There are a lot of things that go into that. In the end, the final decision is what I said it was.”

Butler was clearly upset after the Super Bowl on Sunday.

“They gave up on me. F---. It is what it is,” Butler said, according to ESPN. “I don't know what it was. I guess I wasn't playing good or they didn't feel comfortable. I don't know. But I could have changed that game.”

Butler became a staple in the Patriots’ secondary after he made the game-ending interception against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. Since then, he’s played in every regular season game for the Patriots, recording eight interceptions and 190 tackles.