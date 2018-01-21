Super Bowl LII: How to watch and what to know

Football fans have less than a month until Super Bowl LII kicks off in Minneapolis.

The NFL divisional playoffs are one game away from wrapping up, with the winner of the NFC and AFC title games advancing to the Super Bowl.

Whether you’re heading to Minneapolis or staying in with friends, here’s what you need to know.

Who is playing?

The NFL playoffs are still ongoing, but one team headed to the Super Bowl has already been decided.

The New England Patriots are advancing to the big game, after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 24 - 20 on Jan. 21.

The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting the Minnesota Vikings later in the day, with the victorious team heading to the Super Bowl.

Where is the Super Bowl this year?

Super Bowl LII will be held on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

And despite the cold weather, fans can expect to stay warm. The stadium, which opened in 2016, has a fixed roof – keeping all the winter weather outside.

The announcement that Minneapolis would host the games was made in 2014. The Midwestern city beat out Indianapolis and New Orleans for the hosting honors.

How can I watch it?

If you weren’t one of the lucky ones to score tickets to the big game, you can watch the Super Bowl online or on television.

The game will be broadcast on NBC and streamable on the NBC Sports app and website.

Want to cheer on your team in person? Tickets are still available online, but be ready to shell out at least a few thousand dollars a pop.