NFL players pause national anthem protests over Veterans Day weekend

As Americans reflected on Veterans Day weekend and some called for a boycott of the National Football League in response to player protests during the national anthem, there were no major signs of action as of the early games on Sunday.

The league has faced pressure amid new outcry over the protests on social media, such as a Facebook page called “Boycott the NFL,” which boasted more than 227,000 followers and asked football fans to skip watching Sunday’s games “in solidarity with veterans around the country."

In the eight 1 p.m. ET games on Sunday, no players were observed kneeling during the national anthem.

The NFL players' union previously said its members planned to observe a moment of silence for veterans at Sunday’s games, while various teams planned other Veterans Day tributes, the Washington Times reported.

The Atlanta Falcons said each of their players would be wearing the initials of a fallen service member on a special helmet decal.

On Thursday night, all of the players with the Seattle Seahawks stood during the national anthem as part of the NFL's Salute to Service before playing the Arizona Cardinals, Q13 Fox reported.

As a massive American flag draped the field, guard Oday Aboushi, center Justin Britt, defensive linemen Dion Jordan, Frank Clark, Quinton Jefferson, Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett, Jarran Reed, Branden Jackson, Nazair Jones, Sheldon Richardson and running back Thomas Rawls all stood, according to ESPN.

The team had several members of the defensive line sit during the national anthem in the past couple of weeks.

Michael Bennett, who was the first Seahawk to sit on the bench in the preseason, told NBC he did so in advance of Veterans Day, to make it clear he respects the military.

The league and its players union announced Saturday there would be “no change” in league policy regarding the on-field protests, which began last season with a one-man effort by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who said he wanted to draw attention to police mistreatment of African-Americans across the U.S.

The protests broadened across the league in September, after President Trump told an Alabama crowd that any player protesting during the anthem should be removed from the field.

The president and other critics argued that the playing of the national anthem was the wrong time for protests, regardless of the reason, because the song represents U.S. national unity and respect for those who serve in the military.