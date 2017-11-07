Ouch: Ryan Getzlaf out two months after cheekbone surgery

The injury woes continue for the Anaheim Ducks.

Captain Ryan Getzlaf will miss the next two months as he recovers from cheekbone surgery following an errant puck to the face on Oct. 29.

Getlzaf had surgery on Tuesday to repair a fractured zygomatic bone, the team announced.

NEWS: Executive VP/GM Bob Murray said Ryan Getzlaf had surgery to repair a fracture to his zygomatic bone. Recovery could be up to 2 months. — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 7, 2017

The Ducks are awaiting the return of forward Ryan Kesler (hip), who's expected back sometime around Christmas, but GM Bob Murray is hoping it's sooner.

"He's skating much harder now," Murray said. "He's had to learn his stride all over again, to be quite honest. For a couple years, he's been, for a lack of a better word, short-striding it. You could see he wasn't pushing. He has to learn to lengthen his stride again and get the muscles back."

Also, defenseman Cam Fowler (knee) remains out for the next six weeks.

"He's doing lateral movement in the gym," Murray said. "He's reponded much better to this one than the one last year which is amazing because they thought this was worse. He's coming along really, really well."