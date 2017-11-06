Royals extend qualifying offers to Hosmer, Moustakas, Cain

If first baseman Eric Hosmer, third baseman Mike Moustakas and/or center fielder Lorenzo Cain do, in fact, leave as free agents, the Kansas City Royals will get something in return: a high compensation pick in the 2018 draft for each departure.

That's because the Royals extended one-year qualifying offers to the playersfor the 2018 season.They will have until Thursday, Nov. 16, to accept or decline their offers, which are for $17.4 million.

The club chose not to make a qualifying offer to another high-profile free agent, shortstop Alcides Escobar.