Bucks Twi-lights: Giannis dominates against NBA's best
The Milwaukee Bucks fell short of victory in their home opener against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, but Giannis Antetokounmpo still starred in a big way.
Antetokounmpo finished the night with 34 points, eight rebounds and eight assists -- along with a couple of highlight-reel plays.
Catch up on all the best highlights from Friday's game:
Giannis Maker!
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/DS3VnVMFAq pic.twitter.com/74pZF9XKw4
FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 20, 2017
The Prez
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/Cxr5wD7Z2C pic.twitter.com/HeMKVOIHnZ
FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 20, 2017
. @Khris22m let's go!!
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/Cxr5wD7Z2C pic.twitter.com/Q0LYnHkyPz
FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 20, 2017
Go to work, Giannis!
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/Cxr5wD7Z2C pic.twitter.com/GhFkqKqlLb
FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 21, 2017
Maker with the cut … and the SLAM!
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/Cxr5wD7Z2C pic.twitter.com/s2mMg6Sifn
FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 21, 2017
"OH. MY. GOODNESS!"
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/DS3VnVMFAq pic.twitter.com/7flXoNMvRe
FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 21, 2017
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/Cxr5wD7Z2C pic.twitter.com/Hu94NSpXSh
FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 21, 2017
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/DS3VnVMFAq pic.twitter.com/Ieqi6zNzQc
FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 21, 2017
. @chevrolet #BucksFastbreak | Lack of 3-point shooting hurts #Bucks in home opener. pic.twitter.com/DXyltnRx7b
FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 21, 2017