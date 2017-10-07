Expand / Collapse search
Dazzling basketball great Connie Hawkins dies at 75

NBA Hall of Famer Connie Hawkins has died at age 75.

The Hall of Famer's death was announced in a statement Saturday by the Phoenix Suns, the team with which he spent his most productive NBA seasons. The Suns told The Associated Press they confirmed the death with his family.

The 6-foot-8 Hawkins was a dazzling playground legend in New York City who rose to basketball's heights. The Suns lauded his "unique combination of size, grace and athleticism."

Hawkins didn't play in the NBA until he was 27. He signed with the Suns in 1969 and was an NBA All-Star for four straight seasons.

He also played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1992.