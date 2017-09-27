Deshaun Watson gives first game check to Hurricane Harvey victims

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has made a strong impression on the field early in his rookie season. But Watson may have made his best pass this week, when he donated his first game check to help three women who work in the team's cafeteria.

The women lost all their possessions in the floods that devastated Houston in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey last month.

The Texans captured the moment Watson handing over the game check, worth just over $27,000, to the women.

"Anything else y'all need, I'm always here to help," Watson told the women.

Watson is not the only Texans player to step up to help his city out. Star defensive end J.J. Watt started a relief fund that has raised more than $37 million to help people impacted by Harvey.