Blues sign Lindbohm to one-year, two-way contract

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues havesigned defenseman Petteri Lindbohm for the upcoming season. He signeda one-year, two-way deal.

Lindbohm, 23, spent most of last season with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League, scoring 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 52 regular-season games. The 6-foot-3, 206-pounder also dressed in sevenregular-season games with the Blues, serving four penalty minutes.

Overall, Lindbohm, a 2012 sixth-round draft pick by the Blues,has played in 40 career NHLregular-season games, recording three points (two goals, one assist) and 37 penalty minutes.