Ed Sheeran rocks Mavericks jersey at Dallas concert

On Friday night, pop star Ed Sheeran rocked the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

And during his encore, Sheeran rocked a Dallas Mavericks jersey, too.

The Dallas Mavericks tweeted a video of Sheeran performing his smash hit "Shape of You" while sporting the #11 of Mavericks guard Yogi Ferrell in front of a packed AAC.

Our friend Ed Sheeran rocking our jersey for his encore!!! pic.twitter.com/0Vqy2We5Ix

— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 19, 2017