Rally Cat: Kitten frolicking on field sets up Cardinals' grand slam

It's well known that cats chase birds, but a friendly feline who dashed onto the field Wednesday night at Busch Stadium appeared to be after the wrong type of Cardinal.

The feisty cat, however, may have unintentionally sparked a St. Louis rally when it sprinted onto the field with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth inning.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

The game was briefly delayed as the cat emerged from near the visitors' dugout on the third-base side and blitzed into the outfield, the fur on its tail standing on end.

Royals centerfielder Lorenzo Cain stood, smiling, with a hand on his hip as the cute critter sprinted past him.

Lucas Hackmann, a member of the Cardinals' grounds crew, then ran out to grab the stray and flinched several times as the animal tried to bite and scratch him.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

On the first pitch after play resumed, St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina hit a grand slam off Kansas City pitcher Peter Moylan to give the Cardinals an 8-5 lead they wouldn't relinquish.

The tiny feline was instantly dubbed #RallyCat on Twitter.

“I’m not a cat person,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said after the game. “But I sure like that one.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.