NFL player's Super Bowl 51 tickets lost, intercepted at Florida store

The mother of Chicago Bears player Cre’von LeBlanc fumbled a play to send her cornerback son a pair of Super Bowl tickets, losing the ducats in a Florida FedEx/Kinkos store before they could be shipped, WPTV reported.

LeBlanc is out of town, so he asked his mom to do him a favor and mail him his two Super Bowl 51 tickets.

Surveillance video shows the Jan. 26 errand took a bad turn when LeBlanc’s mom dropped the tickets as she entered the FedEx in West Palm Beach.

Minutes later, another customer walks in, spots the two tickets on the floor, picks them up, then quickly turns and leaves the store.

“I was devastated. I was actually devastated. I just broke down and started crying,” she said.

LeBlanc’s mother said the tickets are worth $1,100 each, according to the report.

"I just want the tickets, that's all," LeBlanc told WPTV. LeBlanc also said that the NFL has assured him that they will be deactivated, and will no longer be valid since they cannot be scanned.

The West Palm Beach police are asking anyone who may be able to identify the man in the video to call Detective Baggett at 561-822-1626 or 1-800-458-TIPS.

The New England Patriots will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, Feb. 5, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.