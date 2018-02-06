Taylor Swift can't stop buying million-dollar homes on this one NYC block

Taylor Swift is accumulating properties in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood at an astonishing pace — and for astonishing prices.

Her most recent purchase – a second-floor apartment at 155 Franklin St. — brings her total spending on the block to an eye-popping $47.7 million.

Sources confirmed the latest acquisition, a 3,540-square-foot unit that she bought from financier Jeremy Phillips for $9.75 million in an off-market deal. The New York Post previously reported Phillips had found a buyer for his unit, but the buyer’s identity was shielded behind an LLC.

155 Franklin is where the pop star already owns two top-floor units that she combined to create a monster penthouse duplex measuring 8,000 square feet. She paid $19.95 million for the penthouse properties, which were formerly owned by “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson, in 2014.

Other celebrity residents at 155 Franklin include comedian Aziz Ansari, who bought his $5.7 million unit from Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh last May. Former owners in the building include Steven Soderbergh and Orlando Bloom.

Swift also owns an $18 million townhouse next door, at 153 Franklin St., which comes with its own paparazzi-proof garage.

The Tribeca Citizen was the first to notice that the LLC Swift used to buy the three-story townhouse shares an address with the LLC that bought the second-floor unit at 155 Franklin St.

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.