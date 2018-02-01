Kate Middleton says she has Ikea furniture in Kensington Palace

If you’ve always felt your sleek Ikea furniture had a regal look to it, turns out you were right all along.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently revealed that they had gotten pieces from the economical, kid-friendly Swedish retailer in Kensington Palace specifically for their two young children.

KATE MIDDLETON DONATED SEVEN INCHES OF HAIR FOR PEDIATRIC CANCER WIGS, SAYS CHARITY

According to The Mirror, during the Swedish leg of their royal tour, Prince William and Kate Middleton were visiting the ArkDes, the national museum of architecture and design in Stockholm, when they made the confession.

Touring "an exhibition of a competition for young Swedish designers which Ikea has been involved with since it began 20 years ago” alongside Ikea’s head of design Marcus Engram, the future King and Queen of England said that they have furniture from the retailer in Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s rooms in the family’s Kensington Palace apartment.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCESS EUGENIE, AND KATE MIDDLETON’S ENGAGEMENT RINGS: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

"I'm proud that we can suit everybody. That's what we want Ikea to be — for the many people of the world, both royalty and ordinary people,” Engman later told the outlet.

He added that the couple expressed genuine interest in the design process and offered their sympathy for the passing of Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad, who launched the superstore when he was just 17 years old.

Though it’s not confirmed exactly what items the couple has furnished their little prince and princess’ rooms with, the "royal effect" would likely spur sales of those items if they're ever revealed.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In the meantime, we can’t help but wonder if the Duke and Duchess will soon be assembling an Ikea crib for their third child, due in April.