Harvey Weinstein sells Hamptons mansion at a loss

Three price cuts later, disgraced Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein and designer ex-wife Georgina Chapman finally have their former Amagansett, New York mansion off their hands.

On Jan. 22, Newsday reported that the sprawling 9,000 square foot compound was sold to Taisho Holdings LLC, a private Japanese pharmaceutical company for $10 million. Situated on 1.93 acres on Gardiner's Bay, the movie magnate and Marchesa head purchased the home for $11.65 million in 2014, and first tried to sell it in 2016 for $13.5 million, with no luck, according to the New York Post.

MILLIONAIRE RAFFLING OFF $3 MANSION WITH THREE-HOLE GOLF GREEN FOR $14.50 PER TICKET

The then-couple later cut the price to $12.4 million in July and reportedly yanked it off the market in October after over 60 women accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct in a scandal that rocked Hollywood

"Unfortunately with our busy schedules we just don’t have time to go to Amagansett as much as we’d like," Weinstein and Chapman told the Wall Street Journal of the initial sale in July.

JOANNA GAINES FEATURES THIS ONE ELEMENT IN EVERY HOME

According to Zillow, the airy home boasts seven bedrooms, seven full baths, rooftop deck with views of Montauk, deeded beach access, a heated pool, a gym, and “one of the best screening rooms in the Hamptons” with 3-D movie capabilities. Celebrity fans of Amagansett include Alec Baldwin, Russell Simmons, Martha Stewart and the Clintons, according to Mansion Global and Page Six.

In the wake of the scandal that continues to make headlines, Weinstein was dropped by his eponymous movie studio and reportedly entered rehab in Arizona. He continues to battle drama in court as he claims he cannot afford to pay child support to his first wife Eve Chilton in the wake of the scandal.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS