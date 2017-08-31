Real Estate

Celebrity Homes

Bill and Hillary Clinton's old summer getaway sells for $29 million

By Janine Puhak
Fox News
The gorgeous 10,000 square foot property sits on an oceanfront acre.

After nearly two years under contract, the East Hampton oceanfront estate that Bill and Hillary have favored for summer vacations has officially sold for $29 million.

The purchase of the property also marks the highest East Hampton real estate sale of 2017, reports Curbed.

The East Hampton home sits on a one-acre lot, and borders 200 feet of oceanfront.  (Realtor.com)

Nestled on a street "with a canopy of elms and with grand homes on each side," the 46th President and 2016 Democratic nominee rented the house during August 2011 and 2012, said Apolonia Baptiste, assistant to the seller Elie Hirschfeld, to the Wall Street Journal.

It's estimated that the Clintons' former getaway rents for $350,000 to $500,000 per summer.  (Realtor.com)

In addition to its bright dining and living areas, the home features six fireplaces in total.  (Realtor.com)

The home boasts eight bedrooms and nine full baths.  (Realtor.com)

Brokered by Soethby’s International Realty, the sprawling home, constructed 1920, measures at 10,000 square feet and maximizes ocean views from almost every room in the house, according to Realtor.com.

Boasting eight bedrooms, nine full baths, six fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen, heated gunite pool, and library, the Lily Pond Lane estate sits on a one-acre lot with 200 feet of direct ocean frontage and a private path to the beach, to boot.

Though Baptiste declined to reveal how much the Clintons paid for their rentals, listing agent Rebekah Baker of Sotheby’s East Hampton said that the home usually rents out for the summer for between $350,000 and $500,000, totaling out to about $150,000 a month.

While the identity of the buyer remains unclear, one thing’s for certain: Bill and Hillary love to vacation in style. In recent years, the former first family has summered at another luxurious Hamptons home in Amagansett, and will reportedly be spending Labor Day weekend there as well.