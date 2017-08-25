White House unveils new $3.4 million renovations

After two weeks of round-the-clock construction through President Donald Trump’s working vacation, the $3.4 million renovation at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue was officially completed on August 20.

From updating the 27-year-old HVAC system to restoring South Portico’s cracked staircase and repairing leaks in the press area of the West Wing, the General Service Administration finished the “West Wing Phase Two Renovations” with flying colors.

In redesigning the Oval Office, the 45th president made haste in stamping the space as his own – and yes, there’s gold. Bringing in cream damask wallpaper, golden-hued upholstery and a floral edged rug, Trump bid farewell to Obama’s striped walls, midcentury furniture and carpet emblazoned with quotes from Abraham Lincoln, Franklin and Theodore Roosevelt, and John F. Kennedy as well as Martin Luther King Jr.

Two days before he departed Washington, D.C. for his holiday in Bedminster and after coming under heat for allegedly calling the White House a “dump” to members of Trump National Golf Club, the President was quick to fire off his appreciation of the historic mansion on Twitter.

“I love the White House, one of the most beautiful buildings (homes) I have ever seen. But Fake News said I called it a dump - TOTALLY UNTRUE,” he wrote.