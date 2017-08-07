Celeb Homes
Rachael Ray puts her Hamptons home on the market for $4.9m
Talk show host and cook book author Rachael Ray’s 3,000-square-foot Southampton home is now on the market for $4.9 million.
Ray and her husband John Cusimano purchased the house that sits on six acres of land in 2008 for $2.1 million.The celebrity chef’s home, which she purchased from hedge funder John Paulson, is located near the prestigious Southampton Golf Club.
More From The Daily Meal
-
The Most Hilarious Chef Sitcom Cameos external-ct
-
Shaquille O’Neal Lets His Restaurant Servers Dictate Their Generous Tips external-ct
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Published a Guide to Eating Fast Food on GOOP external-ct
-
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Rachael Ray external-ct
-
The Sorta Weird Diet Habits of Your Favorite Celebrities Slideshow external-ct
The gated three-bedroom, five-bathroom house includes living and dining spaces with an open floor plan and large sliding glass doors.The custom-designed kitchen (natch) includes an industrial stove, a wine rack, and beverage cooling drawers.
Also located on the six acres are a granite pool, bluestone patio, a pergola, and a guest house, plus a one-bed/one-bath cottage for office space or extra guests.
According to Hamptons news website 27east, the home is also furnished with pieces from the Rachael Ray Home Collection that she collaborated on with her design partner, Michael Murray.
Southampton is considered one of the most exclusive towns in the Hamptons, where Manhattan’s movers and shakers often spend their summers. Ray’s neighbors include fellow talk show hosts Kelly Ripa and Howard Stern and fashion designer Tory Burch. Fellow food mogul Martha Stewart, who once famously slammed Ray’s cooking skills, lives a couple of towns away in East Hampton.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Ray and her husband are leaving the Hamptons in favor of a secluded, custom-built home in upstate New York near Lake Luzerne.