Trump, in Las Vegas, on Kavanaugh confirmation vote: 'I don't think you can delay it any longer'

President Trump on Thursday night told Fox News he thinks Brett Kavanaugh is "an outstanding person" who deserves a vote on his Supreme Court nomination, adding: "I don't think you can delay it any longer."

The remarks came during an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity ahead of a “Make America Great Again” rally in Las Vegas, where Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., is up for re-election.

Christine Blasey Ford alleged that Kavanaugh forced himself onto her and covered her mouth in the 1980s, when Kavanaugh was 17 and she was 15.

Ahead of the rally, Trump added that Ford should be given an opportunity to "have her say and let’s see how it all works out."

"But I don’t think you can delay it any longer. They’ve delayed it a week already," Trump continued.

"I say, let her say what she has to say. And let's see how it all comes out. But they’ve delayed it a week. And they have to get on with it," Trump said.

In the wide-ranging interview with Hannity, the president also briefly touched on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing Russia investigation, calling it a "witch hunt."

"Well it has to come to an end. It’s so bad for our country. I call it the witch hunt. It is so bad for our country," Trump said.

Heller, an incumbent facing off against Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen, is considered to be in a vulnerable position ahead of the November midterm election in a state that Hillary Clinton claimed in 2016.

Trump lost Nevada to Clinton, 46 percent to 48 percent, respectively.

Fox News has ranked the Senate race a tossup.

However, Heller maintained a confident attitude while speaking to reporters in Reno last week saying, “Oh yeah, oh yeah. I'll win.”

The GOP candidate has aligned himself with Trump on issues such as tax reform and stronger border security, despite having once said that he “vehemently” opposed the president and gave back a campaign donation.

“Eighty percent of what this president has done has been very, very good, very positive,” Heller said. “The other 20 percent ... he has a reality show. I get it. It's a reality show.”

NEVADA SENATE RACE BETWEEN HELLER, ROSEN IS ONE DEMOCRATS HOPE TO FLIP: A LOOK AT THE CANDIDATES

The confirmation process of Kavanaugh has proven to be problematic for Heller.

The Nevada Independent and The New York Times reported that Heller on Wednesday described the furor over sexual assault allegations involving Kavanaugh as a "hiccup" and that the judge would ultimately be confirmed.

In response, Rosen tweeted, “Unbelievable: Senator Heller just dismissed a credible sexual assault allegation as a ‘hiccup.’”

Heller, in a statement Thursday obtained by The Associated Press, said he does “not believe sexual assault allegations of any kind are a hiccup.”

Christine Blasey Ford alleged that Kavanaugh forced himself onto her and covered her mouth in the 1980s, when Kavanaugh was 17 and she was 15.

Fox News’ Kaitlyn Schallhorn, Gregg Re and The Associated Press contributed to this report.