Judge in Manafort trial says he's been threatened over case

The judge in Paul Manafort’s fraud trial said Friday he has received threats over the case.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III made the comments as the jury deliberated for the second day, and as he rejected a motion to release information about the jurors. He said he's confident the jurors would be threatened as well if their information was public.

Ellis said that because of the threats against him, he travels with U.S. Marshals.

“The Marshals go where I go,” Ellis said.

Earlier Friday morning, Ellis, a famously prickly judge known for his colorful comments, acknowledged facing criticism about how he’s handled this case.

At one point, Ellis told attorneys “I’m no stranger to criticism,” saying “this case has brought it to a new level.”

A number of news organizations – the Washington Post, New York Times, AP, CNN, NBC, Politico and BuzzFeed – filed a motion to unseal all the records that have been sealed so far in the Manafort case.

But in rejecting the motion, Ellis said he doesn’t “feel right” about releasing the names of jurors, saying, “to do so would create a risk of harm to them.”

After a trial spanning nearly three weeks, Manafort, 69, is awaiting a verdict on tax evasion and bank fraud charges. He has been accused of hiding income earned from his Ukrainian political work from the IRS. He’s also accused of fraudulently obtaining millions in bank loans.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

After the first day of deliberations Thursday, the jury asked the judge a series of questions before breaking -- a development the defense took as good news.

One source close to the Manafort team told Fox News, “We’re inthe game.”

Ellis read aloud a note detailing four questions from the jury, which covered foreign financial accounts, shelf companies, the definition of reasonable doubt and other evidence in the case.

Outside court on Thursday, Manafort’s defense attorney, Kevin Downing, called the questions from the jury -- especially the one about reasonable doubt -- a “good sign.”

“So, overall a very good day for Mr. Manafort,” Downing told reporters.