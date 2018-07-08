Mitch McConnell confronted by 'Abolish ICE' protesters, video shows

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was verbally harassed by protesters calling for the abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as he left a Louisville restaurant Saturday morning, an online video showed.

McConnell, R-Ky., was with outgoing Kentucky House Majority Leader Jonathan Shell as the protesters shouted in unison, “Vote you out!” and “Abolish ICE!” video obtained by the Courier-Journal showed.

“Where are the babies, Mitch?” shouted another protester, presumably in reference to the Trump administration’s controversial “zero tolerance” policy of separating families caught illegally crossing the border. The policy was later rescinded.

McConnell appeared expressionless as he got into a vehicle and someone shouted, “We know where you live, Mitch. We know where you live.”

Shell later dismissed the protesters as “a small group of extremists,” and likened their “distasteful” remarks to something “out of the Maxine Waters playbook.”

Waters, a Democratic congresswoman from Los Angeles, has made headlines for encouraging protesters to harass White House officials over the administration’s immigration policies.

Toward the end of the video footage one protester says, “We did good, fellow citizens.”

McConnell declined the Courier-Journal’s request for comment.

The Senate leader previously received public flak for his support of the Trump administration’s tough immigration policies.

Last month McConnell and his wife -- Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao -- were confronted by protesters as they were leaving an event at Georgetown University.

“How do you sleep at night?” one protester shouted.

“You leave my husband alone!,” Chao responded.