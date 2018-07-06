Cuomo won't return $64K in donations Trump gave him

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he won’t return $64,000 in campaign donations his prior campaigns received from President Trump after Democratic primary rival Cynthia Nixon tried to make an issue of the financial connection.

“No, not at all. I’m going to be deeply critical of him and keep the contributions,” Cuomo said following a Brooklyn event.

Cuomo had received the contributions between 2001 and 2009. He first ran for governor in 2002 and was state attorney general in 2009.

Nixon is trying to raise money for her own insurgent campaign by citing Trump’s donations to Cuomo.

“Andrew Cuomo will take donations from anyone. Everyone from the Koch Brothers to fossil fuel companies have contributed, so we weren’t surprised to find out that Donald Trump has donated $64,000 to Cuomo,” Nixon said in a fundraising pitch to supporters.

Trump, of course, was a real estate businessman and reality TV celebrity before getting elected president. He was a bipartisan donor — giving to both Democrats and Republicans.

Nixon sent a fundraising pitch with a goal of raising her own $64,000 by midnight Thursday.

Cuomo, who is seeking a third term, has been sharply critical of Trump on issues ranging from tax reform to immigration to the environment.

