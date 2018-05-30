North Korean ex-spy chief arrives in NYC for Pompeo meeting

North Korea's longtime spy chief has arrived in New York City to meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in an attempt to salvage dictator Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump's summit.

Kim Yong Chol, Kim's infamous right-hand man and a vice chairman of the ruling Workers' Party, touched down in JFK International Airport around 2 p.m. Wednesday, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported.

The North Korean is the highest-ranking official from the communist nation to visit the U.S. since 2000.

Trump tweeted Tuesday about Kim's impending visit, which comes ahead of a possible June 12 summit between the North and the U.S. "We have put a great team together for our talks with North Korea," Trump wrote. "Meetings are currently taking place concerning Summit, and more."

Kim, believed to be 72, and Pompeo's talks will largely focus on rescheduluing the summit, which Trump canceled last week following hostile rhetoric from the North.

Fox News' Katherine Lam and The Associated Press contributed to this report.