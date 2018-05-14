First Lady Melania Trump in hospital, underwent 'successful' kidney procedure

First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure Monday to treat a benign kidney condition, the White House confirmed.

Mrs. Trump was treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely be in the hospital for the rest of the week, according to the first lady’s communications director.

“This morning, First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful and there were no complications,” the first lady’s communications director said in a statement Monday. “The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.”

Fox News' Serafin Gomez contributed to this report.