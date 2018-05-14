Former Sen. Harry Reid undergoes surgery for pancreatic cancer

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid is currently being treated for pancreatic cancer at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. The former Democratic senator from Nevada underwent surgery Monday to remove a tumor from his pancreas, Reid's family confirmed in a statement.

“His doctors caught the problem early during a routine screening and his surgeons are confident that the surgery was a success and that the prognosis for his recovery is good," the statement adds.

Reid's family said he'll undergo chemoptherapy as part of his treatment. His surgery was successful and Reid was "in good spirits" and "resting" with his family afterward.

"He is grateful to his highly skilled team of doctors and to all who have sent and continue to send their love and support," his family adds.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he spoke with Reid's family after the operation.

"Spoken to family and it seems @SenatorReid's operation went well. We are all praying for dear Harry’s speedy recovery," he tweeted Monday afternoon.

Reid retired from the Senate at the end of 2016 after a 30-year career in politics. He announced his retirement in March 2015 — shortly after undergoing two rounds of eye surgery following a calamitous, New Year’s Day exercise accident.

The 78-year-old currently serves alongside former Speaker of the House John Boehner, R-Ohio, as co-chair of the MGM Resorts International Public Policy Institute.