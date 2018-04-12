House to vote on balanced budget amendment

House Republicans are pushing for the passage of a balanced budget amendment Thursday, following a damning Congressional Budget Office report that said the tax reform law and the omnibus package would push the deficit to just under $1 trillion in 2019.

A balanced budget amendment requires the government to spend no more than it takes in each year—and Republicans have pushed to consider the amendment since the 1980s.

The last time the House of Representatives voted on a constitutional balanced budget amendment was in 2011. And before that, 1995. Congress has never been able to fully pass the amendment, failing to garner support from both the House and the Senate each time it’s been taken to the floor—in 1982, 1986, 1995, 2011—and it doesn’t appear this time will be much different.

The U.S. Constitution says that the House needs two-thirds vote to adopt the amendment and move it along to the Senate. But in order to actually amend the Constitution, Congress needs an unlikely two-thirds vote in favor in the House, two-thirds votes in favor in the Senate, and for legislatures in 38 states to approve the measure.

This time around, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., who will retire from Congress and not seek re-election at the end of his term, has proposed the joint resolution to be considered Thursday.

“A balanced budget amendment has been one of the highest priorities of my tenure in Congress. A constitutional amendment requiring a balanced budget would finally bring discipline to federal spending and would benefit generations to come,” Goodlatte said in a statement, praising House leadership for scheduling a vote on the amendment. “I challenge my colleagues in the House and Senate to do what is morally right and responsible by passing this amendment and sending it on to the states for ratification.”

Goodlatte’s resolution requires that Congress not spend more than it receives in revenue, and requires a true majority—two-thirds vote—in both the House and Senate to pass tax increases, along with a three-fifths supermajority to raise the debt limit. Goodlatte’s resolution is identical to the balanced budget amendment considered in 2011.

Goodlatte’s resolution could pass the House on Thursday evening, but the chances of the resolution passing the Senate are slim. The Senate would need at least nine Democrats to vote across party lines to approve the measure.

“I think that’s something we ought to consider,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on Capitol Hill this week, when asked about a balanced budget amendment. “Most of my members think a balanced budget amendment would bring the kind of discipline that has been missing under administrations of both parties.”

Democrats, though, have blasted Republicans time and time again for the proposal of the amendment—especially following the passage of the Republican tax reform plan, and of the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill passed last month. Trump signed the measure into law, but slammed the legislation for such a hefty price tag.

Democrats also say the passage of the amendment would result in deep entitlement cuts to Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., attacked the balanced budget proposal this week, by using the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“I’m reminded in the course of the tax bill, the budget, and now the so-called Balanced Budget amendment of Reverend King’s words,” Pelosi said at her press conference on Capitol Hill. “’God never intended for any group of people to live in superfluous, inordinate wealth while others live in abject, deadening poverty.”

Even some Republicans disagreed with bringing the resolution to a vote.

"What a joke. What a joke. It is the biggest joke in the world," Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., told The Washington Post. "It's a way for people to hide behind making tough decisions. I'm for a balanced-budget amendment, but the way it's drafted, it's just to give people cover. We've got the House, the Senate and the presidency. If we wanted to figure out a way to balance the budget we could do it."

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said that the bill was a "joke."

"It's all pretend, Never gonna become law, never gonna happen," Jordan said on the House floor. "Everybody knows this is all pretend."

And Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said no one "will take this vote seriously."

Pelosi's office sent a statement ahead of the vote, again, blasting the resolution.

“House GOP’s balanced budget amendment is not about budgeting or balance. It’s about Republicans pushing their cruel agenda to further enrich the special interests on the backs of working families,” Pelosi’s office said in a statement. “Democrats believe in real fiscal responsibility and continue to fight for America’s seniors and our veterans, to create more good-paying jobs, and to reduce deficits in a responsible and sustainable manner.”



The CBO report earlier this week forecast that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act would reduce federal revenues by $1 trillion, but would add another $500 billion to the debt. In 2018, tax cuts and spending hikes would add up to $242 billion to the federal budget.