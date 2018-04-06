Michelle Obama calls Barack the 'good parent,' slams Trump supporters for going 'fun' route

Former first lady Michelle Obama got political during a chat at a women's leadership conference Thursday, likening her husband's presidency to having "the good parent at home" opposed to what she called the "other parent," referring to President Trump.

Barack was like the "responsible parent -- the one who told you to eat your carrots and go to bed on time," the former first lady said at the Simmons Leadership Conference in Boston, clearing her throat. "And now perhaps we have the other parent in the house."

Obama suggested those who voted for Trump did so because they thought it'd be "fun."

“We thought it’d feel fun -- maybe it feels fun for now because we can eat candy all day and stay up late and not follow the rules," she continued. "And we're going to at that point in time look at those two experiences and see how we feel."

Earlier, the 54-year-old said her husband was "born" with patience and applauded his temperament.

"We're at a point in time where we have to figure out who we want to be as a nation, and we've had two stark examples of what we can be," Obama said. "I certainly know what direction I want to go."

The former first lady then went on to praise Hillary Clinton, who she deemed "the best qualified candidate" in the 2016 presidential race. She blamed poor voter turnout for Clinton's loss, urging young voters to turn out and vote their "interests" in upcoming elections.

"The question is: What's your interest now, young people?" Obama said. "And we've got some clear choices to make."

Clinton "wasn't perfect," Obama admitted.

"But she was way more perfect..." Obama said, pausing with a grin as some audience members laughed and applauded "...than many of the alternatives."

Some applauded Obama's "refreshing" comments, calling her a "truly amazing woman" and someone who is "deeply missed." Others, however, dismissed the former first lady's remarks and called the parenting metaphor "rude."

"Literally why should a former First Lady trash talk in such a way and get attention for it?" one Twitter user asked.

"She is sadly mistaken," another added.

This isn't the first time Obama's comments have sparked controversy.

Obama critcized women who voted for Trump, suggesting they voted against their own interests, in September 2017.

“Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice,” Obama told the audience during a talk at a marketing conference in Boston, according to Boston.com.

The former first lady insinuated female Trump supporters were just following suit.

"What does this mean for us as women?” she asked, according to the Washington Times. “That we look at those two candidates, as women, and many of us said, ‘He’s better for me. His voice is more true to me.’ To me that just says, you don’t like your voice. You just like the thing you’re told to like.”

While Obama does not shy away from offering her political views, the former first lady did confirm -- once again -- that she does not plan on running for office in 2020, The Hill reported Thursday.