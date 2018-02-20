Michael Moore participated in anti-Trump rally allegedly organized by Russians

Michael Moore, the polemical filmmaker who has long accused President Trump of colluding with Russians, posted videos and pictures of himself participating in a protest in Manhattan that was allegedly organized by Russians in November 2016.

Prosecutors said Friday that the Russians indicted for meddling in the presidential campaign were also behind anti-Trump rallies that occured after the election.

The government alleged in an indictment signed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller that the defendants organized a Nov. 12 “Trump is NOT my President” rally in New York. Their “strategic goal” was to “sow discord in the U.S. political system,” the indictment said.

On Nov. 12, Moore tweeted: "At today's Trump Tower protest. He wouldn't come down."

He attached a picture of himself posing with a large number of protesters.

Moore also posted a lengthy video on Facebook Nov. 12, in which he joined the protest and debated voters at Trump Tower.

Approximately 25,000 protesters turned out in New York on Nov. 12, chanting slogans rejecting the then-president-elect, NBC News reported at the time, citing New York Police Department officials.

Amid heavy police presence, protesters marched from Union Square to Trump Tower, the Guardian reported.

Moore has repeatedly claimed that President Trump inappropriately colluded with Russians.

Last year, Moore wrote on Facebook: "It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out what was going on: TRUMP COLLUDING WITH THE RUSSIANS TO THROW THE ELECTION TO HIM."