Justice Department launches task force to examine election interference

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday announced the creation of a cyber task force to study election interference efforts, and wants the group to issue a report by the end of June.

Sessions' announcement didn't specifically mention Russia, which is the subject of several investigations after claims that it interfered with the 2016 election. But Sessions did note that "enemy governments" are able to exploit the Internet achieve that goal.

“The Internet has given us amazing new tools that help us work, communicate, and participate in our economy, but these tools can also be exploited by criminals, terrorists, and enemy governments,” he said. “At the Department of Justice, we take these threats seriously. That is why today I am ordering the creation of a Cyber-Digital Task Force to advise me on the most effective ways that this Department can confront these threats and keep the American people safe.”

The new Cyber-Digital Task Force will be chaired by a senior department office picked by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and include members of the department’s Criminal and National Security divisions, U.S Attorneys, the Office of Legal Policy, the Office of Privacy and Civil Liberties, the Office of the Chief Information Officer, the ATF, FBI, DEA and the U.S. Marshals Service.

