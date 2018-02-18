Sen. Bob Casey: Mueller would be 'mistaken' to release final Russia report close to midterms

Sen. Bob Casey, R-Pa., believes it would be a mistake for special counsel Robert Mueller to release his final report on Russian interference in the 2016 election near the fall midterm elections.

Casey’s comments come after Mueller indicted 13 Russian nationals last week and three groups with charges associated with interfering with the 2016 election. Mueller is also investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russian officials.

“I don’t think we’ll know anywhere near the full story until [Mueller] issues his report,” Casey said in an interview with John Catsimatidis in New York. “I don’t know if that report will be in the spring or the summer.”

Casey cautioned that once it's the summer and closer to the fall midterms, “I think it’s a mistake for him to release it late. I think you should wait until after [the election].”

Casey also touched on the Senate’s failed votes on immigration reform this past week.

