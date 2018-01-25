Trump's first State of the Union will be boycotted by these Democrats

It’s President Trump’s first State of the Union address – but not all lawmakers are planning to attend.

Some Democrats have announced they will protest the event; some plan to wear black in honor of the Me Too movement against sexual misconduct.

And still others, like those listed below, plan to boycott the Jan. 30 State of the Union altogether.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer

Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., said he will stay home during the State of the Union – just like he did during Trump’s inauguration.

“Hearing from Oregonians and working together to protect our values and advance policies that actually strengthen our communities is a more productive use of my time,” Blumenauer said in a statement.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal

In a Twitter video, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., announced on Martin Luther King Jr. Day that she will not attend the State of the Union. Instead, Jayapal said, those boycotting the remarks will hold their own “State of the Union.”

“I think it is absolutely unacceptable to see the racism and hatred coming out of the White House, the way in which this president is fueling the flames of divisiveness across the country,” she said.

Rep. John Lewis

Citing Trump’s comments about “s--thole" countries, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., said he will not go to the State of the Union.

“I cannot in all good conscience be in a room with what he has said about so many Americans. I just cannot do it. I wouldn’t be honest with myself,” he told MSNBC. “I don’t appreciate him, and I wouldn’t waste my time sitting in that House listening to what he has to say.”

Rep. Maxine Waters

Calling Trump a “liar,” Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said the president “does not deserve [her] attention,” and she will not attend the speech.

“What does he have to say that I would be interested in?” Waters asked during an interview with MSNBC.

Rep. Frederica Wilson

Trump’s State of the Union address will be the first Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., will not attend as a congresswoman, she said in a statement.

“I have no doubt that instead of delivering a message of inclusivity and an agenda that benefits all Americans, President Trump’s address will be full of innuendo, empty promises, and lies,” Wilson said.

“It would be an embarrassment to be seen with him at a forum that under any other president would be an honor to attend,” she added.