Amid government shutdown, here are the lawmakers who didn't receive a salary

After three days of a shutdown, lawmakers voted on Monday to end an impasse on a spending bill – paving the way for the federal government to reopen.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle blamed their counterparts for the shutdown. On Monday, Democrats climb onboard the plan after Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the Senate would consider immigration proposals.

While the government is shuttered, some lawmakers decided to forgo their paycheck or donated their salaries to charity. Here’s a look at who isn't collecting a paycheck during the shutdown.

Rep. Lou Barletta, R-Pa.

From Pennsylvania, Rep. Lou Barletta officially asked for his pay to be withheld “until Congress has reached a funding agreement and the government is fully running again.”

Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn.

Blaming the Democrats for "play[ing] politics with our military and children's health care," Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn., said she would have her salary withheld during the shutdown.

Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

In a video posted to Twitter, Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said that members of Congress should not be paid if the military is not during the shutdown. She signed a letter asking for her paycheck to be withheld.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, introduced legislation that would make sure military service members would be paid during the shutdown instead of lawmakers.

Brown also said he was donating his paychecks during the shutdown to an Ohio diaper bank, citing the lapse of federal funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) while Congress continues to fight over a spending bill.

“Senators should not be paid if they can’t do their jobs,” Brown said.

Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Ala.

Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Ala., asked for his pay to be withheld during the shutdown, according to WPMI-TV.

Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Colo.

A Republican from Colorado, Rep. Mike Coffman formally asked for his pay to be withheld as the government remains shuttered.

Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Va.

Blaming the Democrats for the shutdown, Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Va., asked for her pay to be withheld until the government reopens.

Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla.

From Florida, Rep. Carlos Curbelo said he would donate his salary to TheDream.us during the shutdown. The organization, he said, helps Dreamers pursue higher education.

Rep. John Delaney, D-Md.

Rep. John Delaney, D-Md., said he would donate his paycheck during the shutdown to the Mercy Health Clinic, a nonprofit community clinic in Maryland that services low-income people.

Rep. Daniel Donovan, R-N.Y.

Saying that “men and women in uniform” should not be treated differently than “members of Congress and Senators,” Rep. Daniel Donovan, R-N.Y., requested that his pay be withheld during the shutdown. He encouraged his colleagues on the other side of the aisle to forgo their paychecks as well since “Senate Democrats blocked a funding bill” last week.

In announcing his decision about his paycheck, Donovan said, “I never have and never will vote to shut down our government.”

Rep. Elizabeth Esty, D-Conn.

Democratic Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty said she will not “accept one penny” of her salary as the government remains shut down.

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb.

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., is returning her salary during the government shutdown, a spokesman confirmed to Fox News.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, said, “The failure to pass a year-long budget, and allowing the government to shutdown, while playing political football with issues of humanity is inexcusable.” She said she will not accept a paycheck during the shutdown.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., asked for his pay to be withheld during the shutdown, saying if “our troops and first responders aren’t getting paid,” then congressional lawmakers shouldn’t either.

Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, D-Hawaii

According to a press release from Gabbard’s office, fellow Democratic Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa will also refuse to take a paycheck.

“If we cannot work together through the regular order to keep the government funded and functioning then we should put our salaries to good use supporting causes that help people and nurture the communities who need it most,” she said. “I intend to donate the salary I earn during the period that the government is shut down to charity.”

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., said he will donate his paycheck to pregnancy centers in his district during the shutdown.

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D.

Along with other Democratic senators, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp introduced legislation that would withhold the pay of congressional lawmakers during a government shutdown.

“Hard working North Dakotans like our farmers and ranchers do everything they can to support their families and makes ends meet. If they don’t get the job done in the field, they don’t get paid, and the same should be true for their representatives in Congress,” Heitkamp said in a statement.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., is donating his salary to the North Dakota National Guard Foundation, a spokeswoman told Fox News.

Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas

Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, said he has asked for his paycheck to be withheld during the shutdown.

“There’s no good reason why Members should receive pay during a [shutdown] while [federal] employees suffer,” Hurd said.

Rep. Lynn Jenkins, R-Kan.

Rep. Lynn Jenkins of Kansas asked for her pay to be withheld during the shutdown.

Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio

Citing military personnel who will not be receiving their paychecks during the shutdown, Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, asked for his salary to be withheld.

Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah

Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, has requested that her paycheck be withheld during the shutdown.

Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J.

From New Jersey, Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur asked for his paycheck to be withheld during the government shutdown.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y.

“Until our military gets paid, I won’t get paid,” said Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y. He formally requested that his pay be withheld during the shutdown.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V.

Along with some of his Democratic colleagues, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., introduced legislation that would withhold pay from members of Congress during the shutdown.

“In West Virginia, we know that when you don’t do your job, you don’t get paid. If Congress can’t come together to fulfil one of our most basic constitutional obligations, then we don’t deserve to get paid either,” he said in a statement.

Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo.

Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., was one of a few Democrats who co-sponsored legislation that would withhold pay for members of Congress during the shutdown.

“If members of Congress can’t figure this out and keep the government open, then none of us should get paid,” McCaskill said. She is reportedly donating her salary to charity.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla.

Ahead of the shutdown, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., promised to return her salary.

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C.

On Twitter, Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., said he “forfeited” his pay during the shutdown.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio

As he did in 2013, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, will donate his salary to charity during the shutdown, WJW-TV reported.

Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C.

Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., asked for his pay to be withheld during the shutdown. He said he also co-sponsored legislation that would prohibit his fellow lawmakers from receiving a paycheck during a government shutdown.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., will donate her salary every day of the government shutdown, she told WZZM-TV. She also reportedly supported legislation that would prohibit members of Congress from being paid during shutdowns.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

“Members of Congress should live by the same laws as our constituents,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., in announcing she would forgo her pay during the shutdown.

Rep. Scott Taylor, R-Va.

A former Navy SEAL, Rep. Scott Taylor, R-Va., announced that he would donate his salary during the shutdown to military and veterans’ charities daily.

Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C.

Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., said he would forgo his paycheck during the government shutdown, saying it’s the “least” he could do as the 100,000 active duty service members in North Carolina would not be paid.

Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C.

Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., asked for his salary to be withheld during the government shutdown.

“If my constituents are feeling this pain, Members of Congress should as well,” he said in a tweet.

Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind.

In a statement, Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., said he would donate his salary to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation during the government shutdown.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., formally asked for his paycheck to be withheld during the government shutdown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.