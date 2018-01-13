Rep. Maxine Waters says she will boycott Trump's State of the Union, calls him a 'liar'

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., on Friday became the latest Democrat to announce that she will not be attending President Trump’s State of the Union address later this month -- amid growing Democratic plans to protest the event.

“Why would I take my time to go and sit and listen to a liar?” Waters said on MSNBC. “To someone who lies in the face of facts, someone who can change their tune day in and day out. What does he have to say that I would be interested in? I don’t trust him, I don’t appreciate him and I wouldn’t waste my time sitting in that house listening to what he has to say. He does not deserve my attention.”

Waters is the third Democrat so far to announce a boycott of the Jan 30. event, with Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., and Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., both saying that they would be skipping it too.

Lewis made his announcement Friday, citing reports that Trump had referred to some African countries as “s---holes” in a conversation with lawmakers about immigration.

“I cannot in all good conscience be in a room with what he has said about so many Americans,” Lewis said on MSNBC Friday. “I just cannot do it. I wouldn’t be honest with myself.”

Blumenauer said he would be skipping the event before Trump’s remarks became public, but said it would be a waste of time and that he was staying home.

"Rather than listening to another destructive, divisive speech by Trump, I will not attend this year’s annual address to Congress," Blumenauer said in a statement. "Instead, like I did during his inauguration, I'll be working at home listening to Oregonians about what they think about the State of the Union."

The boycott isn’t the only protest planned, with some Democrats planning on wearing black in order to stand in solidarity with victims of sexual harassment. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., said she is trying to keep momentum going following last Sunday's protest at the Golden Globe awards ceremony.

Lewis and more than a dozen other Democrats boycotted Trump’s inauguration last year, with Lewis saying that he did not view Trump as a legitimate president.