Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin: History of a complicated relationship

In what may be the final chapter of their long and tumultuous relationship, Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner, the former Democratic congressman beset by scandal, are reportedly finalizing their divorce outside of court.

“In order to ensure the proceedings have a minimal impact on their child, the parties have decided to attempt to reach a settlement swiftly and privately,” Charles Miller, Abedin’s lawyer, first told the New York Post. The couple’s child, Jordan, is 6.

Abedin filed for divorce shortly after Weiner pleaded guilty in May 2017 to sending explicit messages to a minor. Weiner is currently serving a 21-month sentence at a federal prison in Massachusetts.

The news comes the same day that a Manhattan Supreme Court judge was scheduled to hear the case, according to the Post.

The couple’s relationship and strains have been widely publicized as a consequence of their strong political ties. Weiner is a former congressman who represented New York; Abedin is a top aide former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Read on for a look at the couple’s relationship over the years.

2001

Weiner asked Abedin out on a date, The Washington Post reported.

2008

The two started dating during Clinton’s first White House run.

2010

The couple were married.

2011

A picture of Weiner in his boxer briefs was shared via his Twitter account. Weiner first claimed that his account was hacked but later admitted to uploading the photo. He said he meant to send it as a direct message, not as a public post, according to The Washington Post.

"To be clear, the picture was of me, and I sent it," Weiner said at a news conference in June 2011, adding that he would be taking a leave of absence from Congress. He resigned five days later.

Abedin was not present at the news conference.

Later in 2011, Jordan, the couple’s son, was born.

2013

Just a couple of months after Weiner announced he was running for mayor of New York City, screenshots of an alleged conversation between Weiner and another woman emerged. The conversation included explicit photos.

Weiner, at a news conference a few days later, admitted to sexting. This time, Abedin was with her husband, saying at the news conference that she “loves him and has forgiven him” and adding that the two were “moving forward.”

Weiner lost the mayoral primary to Bill de Blasio in September 2013.

2016

Abedin announced in August 2016 that the couple were separating. The news came after the New York Post reported that Weiner had sexted a woman while son Jordan was lying next to him in bed.

"After a long and painful consideration and work on my marriage, I have made the decision to separate from my husband," Abedin said in a statement.

ANTHONY WEINER SCANDALS: FROM POLITICS TO SEXTING CASES

In September, a 15-year-old girl told The Daily Mail that Weiner had sent her lewd messages. After hearing about the allegations, the FBI opened an investigation into the former congressman.

Then, in October, the FBI said it was reopening its investigation into the private email server of then Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. The FBI discovered new emails while looking into Weiner's laptop during the investigation into the sexting case.

2017

Abedin filed for divorce in May, shortly after Weiner pleaded guilty in federal court to sending explicit messages to a minor.

In September 2017, Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison. And in November, he reported to a prison to begin serving his time.

2018

The couple submitted paperwork to withdraw their divorce case from court, the New York Post reported.

“In order to ensure the proceedings have a minimal impact on their child, the parties have decided to attempt to reach a settlement swiftly and privately,” Charles Miller, Abedin’s lawyer, told the newspaper.

The legal move is a way to keep the details of their divorce private, according to The Washington Post.

