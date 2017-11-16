Al Franken accuser accepts his apology
Leeann Tweeden said Thursday she accepts Sen. Al Franken’s, D-Minn., apology for groping her when the two were on a USO tour in 2006, but said the senator had other chances to apologize for his behavior and never did.
“People make mistakes, and of course he knew he made a mistake," Tweeden said during a press conference. "Yes, I do accept that apology.”
Tweeden, a radio host and former sports commentator, said Thursday that Franken kissed her against her will when the two were practicing a skit as part of a USO tour in the Middle East 11 years ago. She also said Franken groped her while she slept on the flight from Afghanistan after the tour ended. A photo shows the senator, then a comedian, grinning for the camera and touching Tweeden’s breasts while she was sleeping.
Franken apologized for his behavior Thursday and said though he initially posed for the photo as a joke, he now understands why Tweeden felt violated. The Minnesota senator said he would welcome an investigation into the allegations from the Senate Ethics Committee and would cooperate with any probe.