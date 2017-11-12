Trump arrives in Philippines amid protests

President Donald Trump’s tour of Asia continued Sunday with his arrival in the Philippines, the last of five nations on his itinerary before he returns to the United States.

The president is scheduled to attend a pair of international summits and meet several times with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

The leader of the Philippines has come under intense criticism from human rights advocates for overseeing a violent drug crackdown that includes extrajudicial killings. Trump has previously praised Duterte's handling of his nation's drug problems.

Trump arrived in Manila late Sunday afternoon local time after a brief stop in Vietnam.

Just hours before his arrival, riot police worked to prevent hundreds of protesters from reaching the U.S. Embassy in Manila, Reuters reported.

The demonstrators carried placards reading “Dump Trump” and “Down with U.S. Imperialism,” the report said.

In Manila, Trump was scheduled to meet with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other East Asian nations.

In meetings with Duterte, Trump will reportedly try to win over a leader who has expressed a strong anti-U.S. sentiment.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.